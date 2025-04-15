HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee surges 30 paise to 85.80 against US dollar

Tue, 15 April 2025
20:37
image
Rising for the second straight session, the rupee jumped 30 paise to end at 85.80 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to a sharp rise in equity markets and continuing weakness in the American currency amid global uncertainties. 

Besides, lower global crude prices, favourable domestic inflation numbers and fresh foreign fund inflows also supported the local currency, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.85, the day's lowest level, and touched the intra-day peak of 85.59 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 85.80 against the dollar, registering a gain of 30 paise over the previous closing level. 

The rupee had closed Friday's session with a sharp gain of 58 paise at 86.10 against the greenback. -- PTI

