Rupee surges 30 paise to 85.80 against US dollar

Besides, lower global crude prices, favourable domestic inflation numbers and fresh foreign fund inflows also supported the local currency, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.85, the day's lowest level, and touched the intra-day peak of 85.59 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 85.80 against the dollar, registering a gain of 30 paise over the previous closing level.





The rupee had closed Friday's session with a sharp gain of 58 paise at 86.10 against the greenback. -- PTI

