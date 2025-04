16:50

Retail inflation dipped marginally to a nearly six-year low of 3.34 per cent in March due to a decline in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 3.61 per cent in February and 4.85 per cent in March last year. The inflation rate in March 2025 is the lowest since August 2019, when it was 3.28 per cent. Food inflation in March was 2.69 per cent compared to 3.75 per cent in February and 8.52 per cent in March 2024.