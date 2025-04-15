HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar's CM face: It will be...

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
16:01
image
With speculation rife over ruling NDA's chief ministerial face for the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, Nishant Kumar, the son of chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that there is in fact no confusion. His father, Nitish Kumar, will be the next CM of the state.

"CM face ko lekar NDA mein koi confusion nahi hai, Nitish Kumar NDA ke CM face hai,  said Nishant in Patna while interacting with media.

It may be recalled that the top leadership of the BJP is hesitant to declare Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA for the Bihar assembly election scheduled for October-November 2025. But Nitish is a must for the saffron party to win this crucial battle. 

Top BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have repeatedly stated that NDA will go to polls under the leadership of Kumar as both understand his value despite his alleged deteriorating mental health and drastic fall in popularity.

This will be the first time in the last two-and-half decades that the BJP is reluctant to announce Kumar as the CM face of the NDA in Bihar. 

Nishant said the NDA will perform better than the 2010 state assembly polls.

-- MI Khan reporting from Patna 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar's CM face: It will be...
LIVE! Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar's CM face: It will be...

India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD
India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season in India (June to September). The cumulative rainfall is estimated to be 105 percent of the long-period average. The IMD has...

SC objects to Allahabad HC's 'she invited trouble' remark
SC objects to Allahabad HC's 'she invited trouble' remark

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to the Allahabad high court's recent remarks in a rape case as reportedly saying the complainant "herself invited trouble", and wondered why it made such observations while deciding a bail plea.

Student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil
Student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil

The victim suffered "minor cut injuries in 2-3 places," and his condition was "normal," a senior police official said. A teacher who tried to intervene also suffered a minor injury.

Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: HC
Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that an undertrial's prolonged incarceration cannot be a reason to grant bail in terrorism cases, emphasizing the gravity of such offenses and their potential to destabilize the nation. The court denied...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD