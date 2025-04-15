Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar's CM face: It will be...

16:01





"CM face ko lekar NDA mein koi confusion nahi hai, Nitish Kumar NDA ke CM face hai, said Nishant in Patna while interacting with media.





It may be recalled that the top leadership of the BJP is hesitant to declare Nitish Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA for the Bihar assembly election scheduled for October-November 2025. But Nitish is a must for the saffron party to win this crucial battle.





Top BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have repeatedly stated that NDA will go to polls under the leadership of Kumar as both understand his value despite his alleged deteriorating mental health and drastic fall in popularity.





This will be the first time in the last two-and-half decades that the BJP is reluctant to announce Kumar as the CM face of the NDA in Bihar.





Nishant said the NDA will perform better than the 2010 state assembly polls.





-- MI Khan reporting from Patna

With speculation rife over ruling NDA's chief ministerial face for the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, Nishant Kumar, the son of chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that there is in fact no confusion. His father, Nitish Kumar, will be the next CM of the state.