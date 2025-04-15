HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

New York City declares April 14 as Dr BR Ambedkar Day

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
11:51
image
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has proclaimed April 14, 2025 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day in New York City, with its 8.5 million residents celebrating the day, a top official in the mayor's office said.

Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan made the announcement in New York  in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale, who delivered the keynote address at a special event organised at the UN headquarters on Monday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.

"A historic moment at the UN Headquarters in New York as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary is officially proclaimed by the NYC Mayor's Office. My heartfelt thanks to Mayor @NYCMayor and Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan for honouring Babasaheb's global legacy of justice and equality," Athawale posted on X along with photos and a video.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stalin forms high-level panel for Tamil Nadu's autonomy
LIVE! Stalin forms high-level panel for Tamil Nadu's autonomy

'Whenever I speak for...': ED summons Robert Vadra
'Whenever I speak for...': ED summons Robert Vadra

Vadra has been questioned multiple times by the federal probe agency in a different money laundering case.

Oppn slams Modi's 'Muslims repair punctures' remark
Oppn slams Modi's 'Muslims repair punctures' remark

'Such a remark does not behove the Prime Minister. Also, you have brought the country's youth to this point. There are no jobs. The only option is to fix punctures or sell fritters. Muslims don't just make punctures. I can list what...

Man who sent death threat to Salman turns out to be...
Man who sent death threat to Salman turns out to be...

The Mumbai police have issued a notice to the 26-year-old man, resident of a village in Waghodia taluka in Vadodara, to appear before them.

New York City declares April 14 as Dr BR Ambedkar Day
New York City declares April 14 as Dr BR Ambedkar Day

Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan made the announcement in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale, who delivered the keynote...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD