Neither optimistic, nor pessimistic: Iran on US talks

The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei represented his endorsement of the talks so far.





"We are neither radically optimistic about the talks nor radically pessimistic about the talks," the 85-year-old Khamenei said. However, he said the talks had been implemented well in the first steps and that Iran remained pessimistic about America.

