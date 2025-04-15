Mumbai-Goa highway to be completed by June: Gadkari

11:00





Speaking at an event on Monday, the road transport and highways minister also reiterated that physical toll booths would be removed across the country soon and the Centre will come up with a new toll policy. Expressing confidence in the country's infrastructural future, Gadkari also said, "In the next two years, India's road infrastructure will be better than that of the United States."





The national highway between Mumbai and Goa is expected to cut the travel time between these places and give a huge boost to development in the Konkan region. Gadkari acknowledged the many challenges faced in completing the highway. "There were numerous difficulties with the Mumbai-Goa highway. But do not worry, we will complete the road 100 per cent by this June," he said.-- PTI

