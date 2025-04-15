HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Motivated, baseless': India rejects Pak comments on Waqf Act

Tue, 15 April 2025
23:38
India on Tuesday strongly rejected Pakistan's criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act and said Islamabad should look into its own "abysmal" record in protecting the rights of minorities instead of preaching to others. 

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistan's comments on the law as "motivated and baseless", asserting that the neighbouring country has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India. 

"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act.

"Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India," he said.

"Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," Jaiswal added. -- PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the 2008 Mumbai terror attack marked a turning point in relations with Pakistan when Indians collectively felt that such behaviour from a neighbouring country could no longer be tolerated....

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case. The chargesheet, filed on April 9, names Congress...

The state police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.

