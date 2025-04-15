HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets surged over 2% today because of...

Tue, 15 April 2025
16:27
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 per cent on Tuesday, tracking a rally in global markets after US President Donald Trump relaxed some of the tariffs on electronics products and hinted at duty revision for automobiles. 

Rallying for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,577.63 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 76,734.89. During the day, it zoomed 1,750.37 points or 2.32 per cent to 76,907.63, driven by the across-the-board rally. The NSE Nifty surged 500 points or 2.19 per cent to 23,328.55. 

Intra-day, it rallied 539.8 points or 2.36 per cent to 23,368.35. The key indices have recovered almost all the losses induced by Trump's reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2. All the BSE sectoral indices closed in the green. BSE Realty, Auto, Capital Goods and Industrials were lead gainers, jumping up to 5 per cent.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tariff war: China stops taking deliveries of Boeing jets
India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season in India (June to September). The cumulative rainfall is estimated to be 105 percent of the long-period average. The IMD has...

SC objects to Allahabad HC's 'she invited trouble' remark
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to the Allahabad high court's recent remarks in a rape case as reportedly saying the complainant "herself invited trouble", and wondered why it made such observations while deciding a bail plea.

Student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil
The victim suffered "minor cut injuries in 2-3 places," and his condition was "normal," a senior police official said. A teacher who tried to intervene also suffered a minor injury.

Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: HC
The Delhi High Court has ruled that an undertrial's prolonged incarceration cannot be a reason to grant bail in terrorism cases, emphasizing the gravity of such offenses and their potential to destabilize the nation. The court denied...

