15:07





Tension flared up in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday morning after fresh protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Jangipur, with demonstrators torching multiple vehicles.





Visuals from the area showed flames and smoke billowing from burning vehicles as security forces were deployed to restore order.

West Bengal CM is inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying she will not implement law passed by Parliament, says Union minister Kiren Rijiju.