Mamata creating Bangladesh here: BJP on Murshidabad

Tue, 15 April 2025
13:06
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is creating a "Bangladesh-like situation" in the state following recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad. 

Ghosh further alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister was creating a "conspiracy" to trap Hindus inside their homes by agitating the atmosphere before Ram Navami.

He stated that it wasn't the government's role to "play the blame game" and further slammed them for creating an atmosphere of fear among the Hindu-minority regions ahead of the state assembly elections. 

"By creating a disturbed atmosphere in the state before Ram Navami, they created a conspiracy to trap Hindus inside their homes, which proved to be unsuccessful. Despite the disturbance, Hindus came out in larger numbers to celebrate Ram Navami," Ghosh said. 

"The Mamata government is helping to create a Bangladesh-like situation here. If they claim the miscreants are outsiders, why are they not being caught? What are the police doing? It is not the government's duty to play the blame game. They are trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the Hindu-minority regions ahead of the assembly elections. Elections should be held under the President's rule, under the watchful eye of the Election Commission. Otherwise, the Hindus will not be able to vote," he added. -- ANI

