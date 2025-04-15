Malayalam actress refuses to work with drug users





Aloshious said the decision stemmed from a troubling experience with a male actor during a previous film.





She made the initial statement in this regard during a public programme linked to an anti-drug campaign.





As her statement triggered a debate on social media, the award-winning actress later posted an explanation on her Instagram handle recounting incidents that influenced her stance.





Without naming the actor, Aloshious said after consuming drugs he had behaved in a "very uncomfortable" manner towards her and her female colleague on a film set.





Citing an example of his behaviour, she said when she had a problem with her dress in the film, he publically offered to come with her to fix it. -- PTI

Speaking at a recent event, she said she would refuse roles in films if she knew any co-actor was involved in drug use.