Follow Rediff on:      
Malayalam actress refuses to work with drug users

Tue, 15 April 2025
Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has announced that she would not act with any artist who consumes drugs. 

Speaking at a recent event, she said she would refuse roles in films if she knew any co-actor was involved in drug use. 

Aloshious said the decision stemmed from a troubling experience with a male actor during a previous film. 

She made the initial statement in this regard during a public programme linked to an anti-drug campaign. 

As her statement triggered a debate on social media, the award-winning actress later posted an explanation on her Instagram handle recounting incidents that influenced her stance. 

Without naming the actor, Aloshious said after consuming drugs he had behaved in a "very uncomfortable" manner towards her and her female colleague on a film set. 

Citing an example of his behaviour, she said when she had a problem with her dress in the film, he publically offered to come with her to fix it. -- PTI

