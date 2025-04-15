HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lil Nas X hospitalised after he 'lost control' of the right side of his face

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
21:04
Rapper Lil Nas X/Courtesy Instagram/ANI Photo
Rapper Lil Nas X/Courtesy Instagram/ANI Photo
Rapper Lil Nas X has revealed that he's suffering from a mysterious case of partial facial paralysis.  

On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a series of videos from the hospital and opened up about his health, as per CNN.  

In one video, Lil Nas X attempts to smile from his hospital bed but only one half of his face complies while the other stays still. 

In the video caption, the 26-year-old said he'd "lost control of the right side of my face."  

"This is me doing a full smile right now by the way," he said jokingly in the video. 

"It's like, what the f**k? I can't even laugh right bro."  

Lil Nas X posted another video to his Instagram Stories, zooming in on one side of his face and saying, "we normal over here" before panning to the other side and saying, "we get crazy over here."  

To stop his fans from worrying for his health, the Grammy winner said he was "OK," adding: "Stop being sad for me! Shake ur a** for me instead! Imma look funny for a lil bit but that's it."  

As soon as he dropped the videos, his fans in comment section wished him a speedy recovery.  

"I love how positive you are, but get better soon," a social media user commented. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

ED books Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
ED books Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others on charges of money laundering in the National Herald case. The chargesheet, filed on April 9, names Congress...

IPL Updates: Punjab Kings all out for 111 in 15.3 overs
IPL Updates: Punjab Kings all out for 111 in 15.3 overs

LIVE! 'B'deshi radicals involved in Murshidabad violence'
LIVE! 'B'deshi radicals involved in Murshidabad violence'

ED grills Robert Vadra for 5 hrs; more quizzing tomorrow
ED grills Robert Vadra for 5 hrs; more quizzing tomorrow

Vadra has been questioned multiple times by the federal probe agency in a different money laundering case.

ED raids Raj Cong leader, AAP MLA in Rs 48,000 cr scam
ED raids Raj Cong leader, AAP MLA in Rs 48,000 cr scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh as part of a money laundering probe linked to the Rs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD