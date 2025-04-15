HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty acquire 7-acre land near Mumbai for Rs 10 cr

Tue, 15 April 2025
19:40
Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly bought a land parcel near Mumbai for Rs 9.85 crore, according to Square Yards. In a statement on Tuesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said that Rahul and Shetty have acquired "7 acres of undivided land within a larger land parcel spanning a total of 30 acres 17 guntha, located in Owale, Thane West, for Rs 9.85 crore". 

Shetty is the father-in-law of KL Rahul. 

Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents. 

The transaction was registered in March 2025. 

The transaction involves 7 acres (28,327.95 square metre/ 33,879.58 square yard) of undivided land within a larger land parcel spanning 30 acres and 17 guntha. 

The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. -- PTI

