Follow Rediff on:      
Kidnapped baby boy of visually impaired beggar rescued, one arrested

Tue, 15 April 2025
22:57
The Odisha police on Tuesday rescued the kidnapped one-and-half-year-old boy of a visually impaired beggar in Bhubaneswar and arrested one person in this regard, an officer said. 

The baby boy was handed over to the mother after medical examination at the Capital Hospital in Bubaneswar, commissioner of police S Dev Datta Singh told reporters. 

The baby was kidnapped early on Sunday by an unidentified man when he was playing and his mother and sister were sleeping on the footpath. 

Singh said that one person, identified as 27-year-old Kedarsan Panda of Gangadharapur area in Puri district, has been arrested and one woman, from whom the child was rescued in Balasore district, has been detained. 

"Raids were conducted and the child was rescued from Khantapada police station area in Balasore district," the CP said, adding that Panda kidnapped the boy and took him to Bhubaneswar railway station, from where he took the child to Balasore by train. 

According to their plan, the woman, identified as Jhelam Rani Panda, received the child at Balasore railway station. 

Jhelam Rani Panda has two daughters and a nine-year-old son who is suffering from serious illness. 

She claimed she was in search of a male child for adoption. 

"Her claim is under verification and her role in the case is under investigation," the CP, while replying to a question on the possible motive of organ theft. 

The police said it had formed four teams to look for the child, even outside the state. 

"The help of human intelligence, technical intelligence, camera surveillance and mobile forensics was taken," the CP said. -- PTI

