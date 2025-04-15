Kasganj rape: Woman testifies, DNA test of accused begin

14:35





Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Bharti said that the two absconding accused will now face property attachment proceedings under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).





On April 10, the girl, along with a 17-year-old youth with whom her marriage had been fixed, had gone to get her ration card prepared. After returning from the DSO office, they were sitting near a canal when Yogesh, Ajay and seven to eight other men came there and took the duo into bushes.





While three men raped the girl, others took her gold earrings and Rs 5,000 cash and also forcibly got Rs 5,000 transferred from her fiance's mobile through UPI, the victim alleged in her complaint.





On Monday, the eight arrested accused underwent blood sample collection at the district hospital for DNA testing, he said. The survivor has reportedly identified all eight individuals whose DNA samples have been sent for examination, the ASP said, adding that the administration has provided financial assistance and enhanced security to the survivor and her family. District Magistrate Medha Roopam and Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma visited the survivor's home, handed over a Rs 5 lakh compensation cheque and oversaw the installation of CCTV cameras around the house, he said.





Two armed guards, two women constables, and five other security personnel have been deployed for round-the-clock protection of the survivor, the police officer said.





"The officers also shared their personal contact numbers with the family to ensure direct communication in case of emergencies," the ASP added. Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officers (PROs) of the district police denied providing the survivor's fiance with security. However, ASP Bharti said the youth remains in contact with the police and his safety is being monitored.





According to the PRO, a two-shift guard duty has been implemented at the survivor's residence, with five personnel assigned per shift. Authorities have also arranged security for key witnesses, he said, adding that police teams are continuing search operations to locate the absconding accused, and the process of property attachment is expected to commence shortly.





An FIR in the case was registered under BNS sections 70 (gangrape), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 308 (5) (extortion) among others and the POCSO Act on April 12, the police said. -- PTI

