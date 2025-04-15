Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator sexually assaulted

20:06





The police said they are examining CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the perpetrator.





According to the police, the 46-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in.





On April 5, she was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, from where she was discharged this Sunday, she said in her complaint.





"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complaint read.





After being discharged, she told her husband about the incident and then approached the police, the air hostess said. -- PTI

An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted in a renowned private hospital in Gurugram by a staff member while she was on the ventilator in the ICU, the police said on Tuesday.