Haryana horror: Air hostess on ventilator sexually assaulted

Tue, 15 April 2025
20:06
An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted in a renowned private hospital in Gurugram by a staff member while she was on the ventilator in the ICU, the police said on Tuesday. 

The police said they are examining CCTV footage of the hospital to identify the perpetrator. 

According to the police, the 46-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill following a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in. 

On April 5, she was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, from where she was discharged this Sunday, she said in her complaint. 

"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complaint read. 

After being discharged, she told her husband about the incident and then approached the police, the air hostess said. -- PTI

