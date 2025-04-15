HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi CM attend special screening of 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
18:15
image
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday attended a special screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 in New Delhi, praising the historical drama movie for highlighting an overlooked chapter from Indian history. 

Kesari Chapter 2, which is set to be released in theatres on 18, delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. 

The two leaders attended the screening along with Delhi ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, as well as Akshay and his co-star R Madhavan. 

"I want the youth to go and see this movie, draw inspiration from it and to show how in difficult circumstances, you have individuals who stand up and swim against the tide. And that's how the country became independent. That is how we are what we are today. We're going to be one of the largest economies in the world, that's how we're reclaiming confidence," Puri told reporters in New Delhi after the screening. 

He also took a jibe at the Congress, saying the opposition party leaders should watch the movie along with their children. 

"I don't want to make a political point out of it... Congress' attitude to some of these things, they have been so busy promoting their own family that they lose sight of the larger reality and what is really important in so far as the country's growth is concerned," he added. 

The film, directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi, narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s. 

The movie is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Nair's great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED books Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case
LIVE! ED books Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

Two brothers held in Murshidabad father-son murder case
Two brothers held in Murshidabad father-son murder case

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a father-son duo during communal violence in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The arrests bring the total number of people apprehended in connection with the...

Only treatment for rioters is 'danda': Yogi slams Mamata
Only treatment for rioters is 'danda': Yogi slams Mamata

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during protests against the Waqf law, accusing her of remaining silent while "Bengal is burning." He...

India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD
India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season in India (June to September). The cumulative rainfall is estimated to be 105 percent of the long-period average. The IMD has...

The Girls' Topper At NDA Exam Is...
The Girls' Topper At NDA Exam Is...

Rutuja Warhade secured the first spot among girls and third in all India ranking. She will join the National Defence Academy in June and hopes to become an army pilot.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD