Follow Rediff on:      
Extradition from EU toughest: Ex CBI chief on Choksi

Tue, 15 April 2025
10:40
image
Stressing that the extradition of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi from Europe is the "toughest", former CBI Director AP Singh said that the Indian authorities are now tasked with presenting concrete evidence and ensuring that Belgian courts are satisfied with India's prison conditions and commitment to a fair trial. 

Speaking to ANI, Singh recalled that Abu Salem was the last person extradited from the European Union 20 years ago. "Mehul Choksi has been arrested at the request of the Indian government. Now we have to give all the evidence of him scamming the PNB. The legal process will take time. Choksi in his defence, can say that he has some legal status in Belgium since his wife is a Belgian citizen. We must convince the Belgian government and courts that he will be looked after and his medical condition will be addressed. We will have to convince them that our prison conditions are good and we will give him a fair trial. Getting somebody from the EU is the toughest. The last person extradited from the EU was Abu Salem 20 years ago," AP Singh said. -- ANI

