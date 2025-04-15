HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED summons Robert Vadra for questioning in land deal case

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
10:37
image
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for questioning on Tuesday in a land deal-linked money laundering case, official sources said. 

Vadra, 56, was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose. The probe against Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur. 

Once he appears before the ED, the agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. Vadra was earlier questioned by the federal probe agency in a different money laundering case. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oppn slams PM for 'Muslims repair punctures' remark
LIVE! Oppn slams PM for 'Muslims repair punctures' remark

ED summons Robert Vadra in land deal money laundering case
ED summons Robert Vadra in land deal money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for questioning on Tuesday in a land deal-linked money laundering case. This is the second time Vadra has been...

'Putin Is The Biggest Child Kidnapper'
'Putin Is The Biggest Child Kidnapper'

'Parents are forced to provide their children to Russian re-education camps in occupied territories and in different parts of Russia, for example, in Chechnya, where Ukrainian children wearing military uniform are taught to use weapons.'

Harvard defies Trump diktat, hit with $2.2 bn fund cut
Harvard defies Trump diktat, hit with $2.2 bn fund cut

The Trump administration's decision follows Harvard University President Alan M Garber's statement that the school would not follow the administration's demands despite the possibility of the Ivy League school losing federal funding.

Jallianwala becomes distinct possibility if...: Ex-SC judge
Jallianwala becomes distinct possibility if...: Ex-SC judge

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Nariman has warned that events similar to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre could occur if the 'basic structure' doctrine of the Constitution is diluted. In his new book, 'The Basic Structure...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD