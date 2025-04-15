HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dalit groom prays at temple near Ambedkar's birthplace

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
09:38
image
A groom from the Dalit community had to offer prayers at a Lord Ram temple, located near Dr B R Ambedkar's birthplace, in police presence after an argument between two groups in a village in Indore.

The incident took place on Monday, when the country celebrated the birth anniversary of the Constitution's chief architect and social reformer Ambedkar, a revered figure among Dalits who was born on April 14, 1891 at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

As per accounts provided by eyewitnesses and videos on social media, the groom, who arrived at the temple in Sanghvi village, 25 km from Mhow, with his marriage procession and guests, offered prayers at the temple along with a few of his family members in the presence of police.

The police, however, denied claims that the Dalit man was prevented from entering the temple, and asserted there was an argument between two groups over entering the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, where only priests are allowed as per local traditions.

Some videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the groom is seen standing outside the temple with his marriage procession and baraatis (guests) arguing with the other side, said to be members of a privileged caste.

After a controversy erupted, police issued a statement clarifying the entire episode. 

"A rumour that a Dalit groom was prevented from entering the temple in Sanghvi village in the Betma police station area is being circulated on social media, which is misleading. The groom and his family went to the temple and prayed. After this, the wedding procession was taken out peacefully," statement said.

On receiving information about the argument between the wedding party members and the other group, a police team reached the spot and resolved the issue by convincing people of both the sides regarding entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, it said.

After offering prayers at the temple, the wedding procession left for its destination, the statement said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Xi Jinping removes top Chinese general in latest purge
LIVE! Xi Jinping removes top Chinese general in latest purge

Pashupati Paras quits NDA ahead of Bihar elections
Pashupati Paras quits NDA ahead of Bihar elections

Former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras announced that his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) is no longer part of the BJP-led NDA, citing the alliance's support for his estranged nephew Chirag Paswan. Paras also accused Bihar...

BJP-AIADMK Tieup: Who Wins, Who Loses
BJP-AIADMK Tieup: Who Wins, Who Loses

Over the medium and long term, the BJP hopes to devour the AIADMK, they having identified the party as 'ideologically not as sound as the DMK', predicts N Sathiya Moorthy.

'Everybody Is Scared'
'Everybody Is Scared'

'We want to hide it (by saying) we are too busy in our lives, we have other things to attend to, we have families.''But they all had families, including Jyotiba or Mahatma Gandhi, or anybody who challenged the system.'

Right to protest, but...: Mamata on Bengal violence
Right to protest, but...: Mamata on Bengal violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed for peaceful protests in the wake of violence that erupted in several parts of the state during protests against the amended Wakf law. She emphasized the importance of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD