Follow Rediff on:      
Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar: Vadra on ED summons

Tue, 15 April 2025
12:02
After reaching the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Gurugram land case in the national capital on Tuesday, Businessman Robert Vadra expressed his discontent over the matter, stating that there was "nothing" in the case and hoped for a conclusion in the invstgation.

"Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar... I hope there is a conclusion. They call me when they want to digress from the original issues," Vadra said.

He added that whenever he speaks in favour of the country, he is stopped, and it is all just a "political vendetta" by the BJP.

"I hope there is a conclusion... They call me when they want to digress from the original issues... When I speak in favour of the country, I am stopped; Rahul is stopped from speaking in the Parliament. BJP is doing it. This is a political vendetta. People love me and want me to join politics... When I express my willingness to join politics, they bring up old issues to bring me down and divert from the real issues," Vadra said.

Referring to the number of times he had appeared before the ED, Vadra expressed frustration over the length of time it had taken to find anything in the case.

"Does it take 20 years to find anything? I have been summoned 15 times, sat for 10-10 hours and submitted 23,000 documents. Now they ask for the 23,000 documents in one week. Organising 23,000 documents is not easy," he added.

According to official sources, this is Vadra's second summons in this case. He was previously summoned on April 8. -- ANI

