Broken seat, no wheelchair, no help: Vir Das on AI ordeal

Tue, 15 April 2025
11:32
Comedian Vir Das shares this post on X which will make you pause when you book Air India. 

Das wrote, "Dear @airindia Please reclaim your wheelchair. I'm a lifetime loyalist. I believe you've got the nicest cabin crew in the sky, this post pains me to write. My wife and I book Pranaam and a wheelchair because she's got a foot fracture that's still healing. We're flying to delhi. 50grand a seat. Broken table, broken leg rests, her seat is stuck reclined, won't straighten fully. Were told the flight is 'newly refurbished'. Two hours late, we get off in delhi and we're told it's a stepladder. Again wheelchair and encalm pre-booked. I ask the air hostesses at the front of the plane to assist my wife while I carry four bags. Silence and a clueless look at each other. We step off the plane to the top of the ladder. I ask an air India male ground staff member to help us, looks at me, shrugs, and Ignore's me. 

"My wife with a fracture makes it down the stepladder. I tell an Air India staff member at the bottom near the buses what happened. He says "sir kya Karein 'sorry'. We get to the terminal, encalm people inform wheelchair staff that we had pre booked a chair. He's clueless. There's wheelchairs everywhere. No staff because the flight is late. I grab a chair and wheel her to baggage claim, then out of the airport to the parking. 

"Encalm lets air India know this is happening. No one shows. Anyway. One of your wheelchairs is on the second floor of the parking in Delhi. Do claim it. Cheers."

Air India responds saying, "Dear Mr. Das, thank you for sharing the details. We're getting this checked on priority. Please allow us some time."

