B'deshi radicals involved in Murshidabad violence: Intel report

Tue, 15 April 2025
21:24
Bangladeshi radicals, allegedly aided by local leaders of a political party, were "involved" in the recent violence triggered by anti-Waqf law agitations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, sources said.

Quoting an intelligence report, sources said members of two Bangladesh-based radical outfits -- Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) -- were allegedly involved in the violence in Murshidabad, which left three persons dead.

The violence was carried out by Bangladeshi miscreants, allegedly aided by local leaders of a political party, sources said quoting the report.

The Union home ministry is closely following the situation in Murshidabad, where central forces have been deployed along with the state police to restore peace and maintain law and order, sources said.

The Border Security Force, which is deployed along the India-Bangladesh border, has also been instructed to keep a strict vigil so that illegal infiltration does not take place in the West Bengal sector, the sources said. -- PTI

