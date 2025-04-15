HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
At 30.4 deg C, Srinagar witnesses hottest April day in nearly 8 decades

Tue, 15 April 2025
22:02
The city on Tuesday recorded the hottest April day in nearly eight decades at 30.4 degrees Celsius which was 10.2 degrees above normal for this time of the season, officials said. 

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest ever maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius on April 20, 1946, the officials of the meteorological department said. 

They said the day temperature was 10.2 degrees above normal. 

The average normal day temperature for this time of the season is 20.2 degrees Celsius. 

There was a significant rise in mercury on Tuesday with the weather stations in the Kashmir valley registering 8.1 to 11.2 degrees above normal temperature, the officials said. 

They said Qazigund at 29.8 degrees Celsius recorded the third highest maximum temperature ever in the month of April. 

The meteorological department said the weather in the valley is likely to stay generally dry till April 17. 

From April 18-20, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow in the higher reaches at most places with possibility of moderate to heavy rain at isolated to scattered places, it added. -- PTI

