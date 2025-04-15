And the answer is...

17:52





In the picture alongside, ambassador Ono Keiichi writes: "Visited Prema Metta School in Bodhgaya, where local children receive free education.

Young people study Japanese at the attached language school, and some graduates are now working in Japan. I felt great hope for the futures of 🇮🇳 and 🇯🇵through their smiles and ambition."

The answer to the question we asked you at 12:30 pm, 'what is the ambassador of Japan eating and in which state' is ... read what the ambassador wrote: "Namaste, Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha -- Gajab Swad Ba!"