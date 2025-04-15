HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
And the answer is...

Tue, 15 April 2025
17:52
The answer to the question we asked you at 12:30 pm, 'what is the ambassador of Japan eating and in which state' is ... read what the ambassador wrote: "Namaste, Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha -- Gajab Swad Ba!"

In the picture alongside, ambassador Ono Keiichi writes: "Visited Prema Metta School in Bodhgaya, where local children receive free education. 
Young people study Japanese at the attached language school, and some graduates are now working in Japan. I felt great hope for the futures of 🇮🇳 and 🇯🇵through their smiles and ambition."

LIVE! ED books Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case
Two brothers held in Murshidabad father-son murder case
Two brothers held in Murshidabad father-son murder case

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a father-son duo during communal violence in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The arrests bring the total number of people apprehended in connection with the...

Only treatment for rioters is 'danda': Yogi slams Mamata
Only treatment for rioters is 'danda': Yogi slams Mamata

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during protests against the Waqf law, accusing her of remaining silent while "Bengal is burning." He...

India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD
India to see above-normal rains this year, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season in India (June to September). The cumulative rainfall is estimated to be 105 percent of the long-period average. The IMD has...

The Girls' Topper At NDA Exam Is...
The Girls' Topper At NDA Exam Is...

Rutuja Warhade secured the first spot among girls and third in all India ranking. She will join the National Defence Academy in June and hopes to become an army pilot.

