HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amended Waqf Act not against Muslims, assures Rijiju

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
14:13
image
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the amendments in the Waqf Act were not targeted at the Muslim community and instead were meant to correct "past mistakes". 

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, speaking at a press conference here, said that the intention of the Union government was to ensure that in India there is no provision for anybody to "forcefully and unilaterally" take away someone's land. 

He said that the Waqf law was amended as certain provisions in it gave "unprecedented power and authority to the Waqf Boards". 

"This is not targeted at Muslim community. it is to correct mistakes of the past," he said. 

Rijiju, who was flanked by Union Minister of State George Kurien and state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that following the amendment, "there will be no arbitrary declaration of a land as Waqf property".

His statement comes amid protests by various Muslim groups against the amendment, which have turned violent in some parts of West Bengal. The Waqf Bill, passed by the Parliament, received the assent of the President on April 5. 

The ruling NDA has strongly defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition has described it as "anti-Muslim". PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kasganj rape: Woman testifies, DNA test of accused begin
LIVE! Kasganj rape: Woman testifies, DNA test of accused begin

Murshidabad returns to normal, displaced families come back
Murshidabad returns to normal, displaced families come back

The state police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.

Pleas in SC seek SIT probe into Murshidabad violence
Pleas in SC seek SIT probe into Murshidabad violence

Two petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the violence in West Bengal over the newly-enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act. The petitions call for a special investigation team or a judicial enquiry...

90% of women in police force serving as constables: Report
90% of women in police force serving as constables: Report

A new report, "India Justice Report 2025", highlights the stark gender disparity in India's police force, with less than 1,000 women holding senior positions like Director-Generals and Superintendents of Police. Despite growing awareness...

Mumbai-Goa highway to be ready by June, no more toll booths
Mumbai-Goa highway to be ready by June, no more toll booths

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that the long-delayed Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by June this year. He also revealed that a new toll policy will be announced within the next 15 days,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD