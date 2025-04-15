HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

13-year-old rapes 3-year-old neighbour

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
14:05
image
A teenage boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday. The 13-year-old accused was detained following the incident which took place on Monday in Pandri police station area, an official said.

The girl went to the boy's house in the afternoon to play when the accused lured her with a chocolate and raped her, he said. When the girl started crying, the accused dropped her outside her home. 

On seeing the girl crying, her mother asked her the reason and the child informed her about the incident, the official said. The victim's parents then approached the police and an FIR was registered against the boy, he said. The accused was detained and booked under sections 64 (rape) and 65 (2) (rape on a female under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination, the police said, adding further probe into the case was on. 

On April 6, a six-year-old girl was sexually exploited and murdered allegedly by her uncle in neighbouring Durg district. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kasganj rape: Woman testifies, DNA test of accused begin
LIVE! Kasganj rape: Woman testifies, DNA test of accused begin

Murshidabad returns to normal, displaced families come back
Murshidabad returns to normal, displaced families come back

The state police said the situation in Murshidabad is gradually returning to normal, with shops reopening and displaced families starting to come back.

Pleas in SC seek SIT probe into Murshidabad violence
Pleas in SC seek SIT probe into Murshidabad violence

Two petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the violence in West Bengal over the newly-enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act. The petitions call for a special investigation team or a judicial enquiry...

90% of women in police force serving as constables: Report
90% of women in police force serving as constables: Report

A new report, "India Justice Report 2025", highlights the stark gender disparity in India's police force, with less than 1,000 women holding senior positions like Director-Generals and Superintendents of Police. Despite growing awareness...

Mumbai-Goa highway to be ready by June, no more toll booths
Mumbai-Goa highway to be ready by June, no more toll booths

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that the long-delayed Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed by June this year. He also revealed that a new toll policy will be announced within the next 15 days,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD