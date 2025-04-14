UP horror: Woman stripped of burqa, Hindu man beaten

12:14





According to reports, the burqa-clad woman was on a bike with the man when the six men stopped them and started assaulting them after asking their names.





The Hindu man and the Muslim woman work in a bank and were returning after loan collection when the incident took place.





The six men have been identified as Sartaj, Shadab, Umar, Arsh, Shoaib and Shami.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, six men attacked a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy after seeing them together. After the video went viral, the police immediately swung into action and arrested the six accused, reports the Free Press Journal.