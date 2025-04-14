UP horror: Woman stripped of burqa, Hindu man beaten

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, six men attacked a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy after seeing them together. After the video went viral, the police immediately swung into action and arrested the six accused, reports the Free Press Journal.
According to reports, the burqa-clad woman was on a bike with the man when the six men stopped them and started assaulting them after asking their names.
The Hindu man and the Muslim woman work in a bank and were returning after loan collection when the incident took place.
The six men have been identified as Sartaj, Shadab, Umar, Arsh, Shoaib and Shami.