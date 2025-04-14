Singapore downgrades GDP growth forecast to 0-2%

11:33





The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the de facto central bank, has also loosened monetary policy for the second time in a row as economic fears rise due to the trade war brewing between the US and China and lowered core inflation expectations for the year. MTI pointed out that in February, Singapore's GDP growth forecast for the year was at 1-3 per cent. This took into account an expected easing in the overall growth of Singapore's key trading partners, including the US and China.

Singapore has downgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025 to 0-2 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Apr 14), citing the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on global trade.