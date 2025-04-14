HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Senior BSF officials visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad

Mon, 14 April 2025
Share:
19:55
image
Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials visited the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Monday, assuring residents of necessary assistance to restore peace and ensure their safety.

A BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited Suti, Samserganj and Dhulian, some of the worst-affected pockets in the Muslim-majority district, which witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend.

"We spoke to people and assured them of their safety and security. We interacted with the locals and our jawans posted there. The situation is slowly returning to normal," Gandhi told PTI after the visit.

Gandhi said a meeting was held with senior officials of West Bengal Police and a 'joint strategy' has been chalked out to increase patrolling in the area. 

"We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy in the area," he said.

Television visuals showed locals voicing their concerns to the BSF ADG, particularly about the situation at night. Many residents complained of a lingering sense of insecurity after sundown, despite daytime calm.

"Some locals complained about disturbances at night. We have assured them of all possible help and are working to eliminate any security gaps," Gandhi added.

Violent protests erupted on Friday and Saturday in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, following anger over the amended Waqf Act.

The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

Visuals from the affected areas showed charred remains of shops, homes and hotels, indicating the extent of violence. In a bid to calm tempers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would not implement the amended Waqf Act in the state. 

Meanwhile, acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the Calcutta High Court directed the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the violence-hit areas to maintain law and order.  -- PTI

IMAGE: The families affected during the Murshidabad violence are seen sitting at a shelter home, in Malda on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Senior BSF officials visit violence-hit Murshidabad
LIVE! Senior BSF officials visit violence-hit Murshidabad

IPL 2025 Updates: Marsh, Pant revive LSG
IPL 2025 Updates: Marsh, Pant revive LSG

Fresh violence in Bengal during anti-Waqf Act protest
Fresh violence in Bengal during anti-Waqf Act protest

Supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with police in West Bengal on Monday during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to several injuries and the torching of multiple police vehicles. The clash occurred...

Rana identified Delhi for terror attack akin to 26/11
Rana identified Delhi for terror attack akin to 26/11

A court in New Delhi has sent Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to 18 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody. The court cited the need for sustained interrogation to uncover the...

Why it won't be easy to bring Choksi back to India
Why it won't be easy to bring Choksi back to India

Following the arrest of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi by Belgian authorities on Saturday, Vaibhav Khuraniya, one of the complainants in a fraud case against Choksi, said that it may not be easy to bring him back to India due to legal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD