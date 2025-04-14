HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rs 1,800 cr drugs dumped in sea seized off Gujarat

Mon, 14 April 2025
09:13
Representative image
Representative image
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard have seized 300 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore which were dumped into the Arabian Sea by smugglers before fleeing, officials said on Monday.
 
The seized contraband is suspected to be methamphetamine and has been handed over to the ATS for further probe, the Coast Guard said in a release. 

The ATS and the Coast Guard carried out the joint operation near the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Gujarat on the intervening night of April 12 and 13. 
Upon seeing the approaching Coast Guard ship, the smugglers, who were on a boat, dumped the contraband into the sea and fled towards IMBL, the release said.
 
More than 300 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore were seized, it added. PTI 

