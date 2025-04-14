HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Curfew remains in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad

Mon, 14 April 2025
09:37
The situation in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur was  peaceful and under control on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force in the violence-hit pockets where the roads wore a deserted look and shops downed their shutters.

The internet remains suspended in the affected areas while security forces are conducting checks on vehicles along the main roads.

Three people have died and several others injured in the violence which raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon but there was no report of any fresh incident from anywhere in the district.

A total of 180 people have been arrested in connection with the violence following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act till Saturday afternoon, he said.

"The situation in and around these disturbed areas is peaceful and under control. There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the district of Murshidabad. Police deployment is there and we will not allow any form of nuisance to disturb peace," the police officer told PTI.

BSF personnel accompanied by state armed police and RAF conducted route marches along the national highway and nearby alleys and bylanes.

The streets and alleys, however, wore deserted looks as marketplaces, and shops remained shut with people choosing to stay indoors.

At least 18 police personnel were injured in the clashes and were undergoing treatment in different hospitals, he said. -- PTI

