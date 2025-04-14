HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Court directs Tahawwur Rana be given medical care

Mon, 14 April 2025
The Delhi Court, while granting the remand of Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), observed that the evidence presented indicates the alleged conspiracy extends beyond India's borders. 

Multiple locations across various cities, including the national capital, were reportedly identified as potential targets. Emphasizing the gravity of the case, the court underscored the seriousness of the allegations, highlighting their direct implications for national security. The investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the plot and its broader ramifications. The court underscored the severity of the evidence, emphasizing that the allegations pose a direct threat to national security. 

Furthermore, the court stated that the necessity of confronting the accused with key witnesses, forensic evidence, and confiscated documents particularly those related to reconnaissance visits conducted by him and his associates. 

This process reinforces the need for thorough interrogation, providing investigators ample time to construct a comprehensive case.

Recognizing the gravity of the matter, the court authorized 18 days of police custody while mandating strict adherence to legal protocols, including medical examinations every 48 hours.

Considering the accused's reported health concerns and sovereign assurances provided during extradition proceedings, the court also directed that he receive appropriate medical care in accordance with established guidelines. -- ANI

