Choksi undergoing cancer treatment, says lawyer

Mon, 14 April 2025
10:14
On fugitive Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium, his advocate Vijay Aggarwal says, "My client Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium and at the moment, he is in custody. We will be starting the process of filing an appeal against this, and then, as a process of appeal, we will be requesting that he be pulled out of prison. The major ground for the plea is his ill health and that he is undergoing cancer treatment." 

 Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested by Belgium's Law Enforcement authorities, acting on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to sources. According to sources, Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country. Sources further stated that preparations were being made for his extradition to India. However, Choksi is currently preparing for a legal battle. His defence team plans to move for bail, claiming that it will oppose his extradition.

Absconding diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has been detained in Belgium following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies for his alleged involvement in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank loan 'fraud' case, official sources said...

Several areas in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur and Shamsherganj, have witnessed violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that spiralled into communal violence, sparking the exodus.

The Principal Pratyush Vatsala said that the act was part of an ongoing research, being undertaken by a faculty member.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed reports of a rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, stating that "everything is hunky-dory." He attributed any issues to differences that will be resolved through...

