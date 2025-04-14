HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Arrest is a process, says Choksi's lawyer

Mon, 14 April 2025
10:30
On Indian agencies push for extradition of fugitive Mehul Choksi, his advocate Vijay Aggarwal says, "There is no push. It is a process. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against him since 2018. It is a prerequisite for extradition that there has to be an open-ended non-bailable warrant. Earlier, they tried to pick him up from Dominica where they failed. So then by the Dominican court order, my client was getting his treatment in Antigua. 

"For his medical treatment, he had to go to Belgium and he has been there getting his treatment for the cancer. 

"Arrest is a process. Whenever for any country, there is an extradition request made by another country wherein they have a treaty. First of all, the person has to be arrested, then the person has to show that he's got community ties, and then we have to show that he is not a flight risk and that there is a medical condition. So that's the only ground."

Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies for his involvement in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank loan "fraud" case, official sources said on Monday. 

The action against the second "prime suspect" in this case, after Choksi's nephew diamantaire Nirav Modi, was taken on Saturday based on an extradition request moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Choksi was located in Belgium last year when he went there on the grounds of getting medical treatment. He had been staying in Antigua since 2018 after leaving India. Sources said the Interpol Red Notice against him for arrest was "deleted" sometime back and the Indian agencies were pursuing him via the extradition route since then

