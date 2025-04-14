HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
4 km security wall to be erected around Ram Temple

Mon, 14 April 2025
21:05
A security wall spanning approximately four kilometres is being erected around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and is anticipated to be finalised in 18 months, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Building Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Monday said.

Updates regarding the Ram Temple's construction were discussed on the third day of the meeting of the committee on Monday, officials said in Ayodhya. 

The meeting centred on providing updates regarding the temple's construction progress, encompassing new security measures, installations of statues and developments in the surrounding precincts, they said.

A significant religious ceremony, the 'Kalash Pujan Vidhi', was also held in the morning at the main peak of the sanctum sanctorum and the 'kalash' was positioned.

Misra indicated that the Ram Temple construction endeavour is advancing towards completion within six months.

A security wall spanning approximately four kilometres is expected to be finalised in 18 months, he said.

"Engineers India Limited will construct the security wall for the Ram Temple. The conclusive resolution regarding the wall's height, thickness and design has been established. Construction will be initiated after soil testing," Misra said.

He said the passenger facility centre's capacity with a storage facility will be constructed on 10 acres within the Ram Temple complex and it will feature 62 storage counters.

A meditation precinct will also be established on 10 acres within the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex for devotees to worship, he said.

"All the statues of Sapta Mandal temples arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday. Each of them has reached its respective temple.

"The statues have been delivered to all seven temples. These statues, originating from Jaipur, have been placed inside," Misra stated.   -- PTI

