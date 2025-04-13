HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Waqf Act: 'Gaddar' posters against Digvijaya in MP

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
22:07
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh/File image
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh/File image
Posters labelling Congress MP Digvijaya Singh as gaddar (traitor) following his opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha triggered a war of words between him and the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. 

After such posters surfaced in Guna, Singh responded by asking Gaddar Kaun? (Who is the traitor) and shared names he claimed were BJP activists who had worked as ISI agents. 

In 2017, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested 11 people for allegedly being part of an espionage ring from various places in Madhya Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, the state's cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang accused Congress veterans of making sensational statements to grab headlines. 

The controversy began when posters branding Digvijaya Singh as "gaddar" were put up in Guna and other cities, reportedly by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

These posters criticised Singh for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. In response, Digvijaya Singh posted "names of BJP workers working as ISI agents" on the X handle. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Karun Nair goes berserk
IPL 2025 Updates: Karun Nair goes berserk

LIVE! Waqf Act: 'Gaddar' posters against Digvijaya in MP
LIVE! Waqf Act: 'Gaddar' posters against Digvijaya in MP

Protests against Waqf Act turn violent in Assam's Cachar
Protests against Waqf Act turn violent in Assam's Cachar

Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday, with protesters throwing stones at police and the police using batons to disperse the crowd. The incident occurred in Berenga area of Silchar...

TN Guv in fresh trouble over 'Jai Shri Ram' call
TN Guv in fresh trouble over 'Jai Shri Ram' call

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has sparked controversy by asking students at a government-aided college in Madurai to chant "Jai Shri Ram". The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has demanded his removal,...

India joins elite group with Star Wars-style laser weapon
India joins elite group with Star Wars-style laser weapon

Success has put India in the exclusive and limited club of nations that possess the high-power Laser-DEW.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD