US: One person dead after small plane crashes near New York's Copake

Sun, 13 April 2025
13:19
File image
One person died after a plane crashed in a field near the town of Copake, New York, on Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.  

Two passengers were onboard the plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B heading to Columbia County Airport near Hudson, New York, which crashed a little after noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.  

While addressing a news conference on Saturday afternoon, Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore said that the aircraft came down near Two Town Road and did not cause damage to any structure. 

She did not reveal how many people had been killed or if there were any survivors. 

The two passengers have not been identified yet.  

According to the tracking site Flightradar24, a private aircraft of the same model departed from Westchester County Airport in New York's White Plains shortly after 11:30 am, flying north toward Hudson before turning east at about noon. 

A few minutes later, the plane disappeared from the site near Copake, The New York Times reported.  

According to FAA records, the plane was registered to a company based outside Boston. 

Salvatore said that in addition to the sheriff's officers, personnel from the New York State Police and a local fire department also responded to the incident. -- ANI

