TMC MLA Humayun Kabir condemns violence in Murshidabad

19:57





Stressing the need for strong action against the perpetrators of violence, the legislator of Bharatpur in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, also said that every citizen, irrespective of his or her religious beliefs, has the right to live peacefully without any threat and intimidation.





At least three people, including a man and his son, were killed, and several others injured after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent in Suti and Samserganj blocks of Murshidabad district.





Hundreds of people also started to flee from those areas since the violence began on Friday.





"This is not acceptable in our country. Every citizen, irrespective of his religious beliefs, has the right to live peacefully without any threat or intimidation. The attacks are condemnable and against the spirit of Islam," said Kabir.





"The administration should track and flush out all the vandals and take strict action. Peace must return," he said. -- PTI

Ruling TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Sunday condemned the violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district where three people have died, and asserted that the attacks are against the spirit of Islam.