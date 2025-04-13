Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma meets Delhi CM

09:07

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Nupur Sharma met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday in the national capital.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram (Hail Lord Ram)' while holding Nupur Sharma.



Sharma was suspended in June 2022 as the spokesperson for BJP after her remarks on a television show led to widespread uproar followed by violent protests in several parts of India demanding action against her.



Protestors said that the BJP leader's remarks about Prophet Mohammed, the founder of Islam, were in bad taste.



There was also a diplomatic row with several Islamic countries like Iran and Qatar condemning her remarks.



The Supreme Court had granted protection to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from arrest in multiple FIRs. -- PTI