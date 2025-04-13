HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma meets Delhi CM

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
09:07
image
Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Nupur Sharma met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday in the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram (Hail Lord Ram)' while holding Nupur Sharma.

Sharma was suspended in June 2022 as the spokesperson for BJP after her remarks on a television show led to widespread uproar followed by violent protests in several parts of India demanding action against her.

Protestors said that the BJP leader's remarks about Prophet Mohammed, the founder of Islam, were in bad taste.

There was also a diplomatic row with several Islamic countries like Iran and Qatar condemning her remarks.

The Supreme Court had granted protection to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from arrest in multiple FIRs.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse
LIVE! Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse

2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed
2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

NIA probes Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11
NIA probes Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman would also be questioned on his suspected links with the officials of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his association with terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba...

Over 450 flights delayed, many cancelled at Delhi airport
Over 450 flights delayed, many cancelled at Delhi airport

Meanwhile, only three runways are operational at the airport now as one runway is closed for maintenance works.

'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'
'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'

A government official said India and the US are exploring an interim trade deal within 90 days.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD