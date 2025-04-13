'Situation fully under control': Bengal DGP on violence

21:22

"The situation is fully under control," West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar told reporters on Sunday.





Three people were killed in the Murshidabad district following violent clashes linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the police said on Saturday.





Meanwhile, Jangipur SP Ananda Roy said that the condition in the area is improving. Jangipur SP Ananda Roy told ANI, "In Suti, 71 people were arrested, while 67 arrests have been made in Samserganj. The condition is better, things are improving. There have been many rumours, I request everyone not to go by rumours. We arrested many people yesterday and the process is going on. We will arrest the rest of the miscreants too."





West Bengal police have arrested 150 individuals in connection with the Murshidabad violence. -- ANI

