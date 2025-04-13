Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar share dais at Satara event

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sun, 13 April 2025
08:40
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar head Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar shared the dais at an event in Satara on Saturday.

This was the second time this week that the two leaders were seen together. 

Sharad Pawar on Thursday attended the engagement ceremony of Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar near Pune. 

Pawar senior and his nephew Ajit, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, are on opposite sides of the political divide in Maharashtra since the latter rebelled against his uncle in 2023 and joined the then Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government.

In a social media post after the Satara event, Sharad Pawar said the meeting of the Managing Council of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha was held on Saturday at Chhatrapati Shivaji College. 

"During the meeting, the council decided to launch a monthly magazine titled Rayat. The aim is to include diverse and informative articles on topics like education, science, technology, health, literature, sports, social issues, art, culture, and global affairs, and to ensure wide dissemination of this content," he said.

Besides, it was also decided to start courses on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Robotics, and 3D Printing, he said. 

"It has been decided to start a 'Center of Excellence' in Satara. It was also decided to undertake many such visionary initiatives. I, as the president of the organisation, thank all the members of the Managing Council for their cooperation," he added.

