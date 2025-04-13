HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse in

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
08:36
image
A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.

In a social media post, the mission alleged that though Russia claimed 'special friendship' with India, it was deliberately targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine.

'Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine,' the Ukrainian embassy said.

'While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -- destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,' it said in a post on X.

No further details on the strike were immediately available.

Earlier, the UK's ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said Russian strikes destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Smoke rises in the sky over Kyiv after a Russian drone strike, on April 12, 2025. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse
LIVE! Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse

2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed
2 killed in Bengal Waqf protests, central forces deployed

The situation in these violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

NIA probes Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11
NIA probes Rana's 'Dubai contact' who knew about 26/11

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman would also be questioned on his suspected links with the officials of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his association with terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba...

Over 450 flights delayed, many cancelled at Delhi airport
Over 450 flights delayed, many cancelled at Delhi airport

Meanwhile, only three runways are operational at the airport now as one runway is closed for maintenance works.

'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'
'We Don't Negotiate At Gunpoint'

A government official said India and the US are exploring an interim trade deal within 90 days.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD