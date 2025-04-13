Russian missile hits Indian firm's warehouse in

08:36

Earlier, the UK's ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said Russian strikes destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv. -- PTI





IMAGE: Smoke rises in the sky over Kyiv after a Russian drone strike, on April 12, 2025. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.In a social media post, the mission alleged that though Russia claimed 'special friendship' with India, it was deliberately targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine.'Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine,' the Ukrainian embassy said.'While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -- destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,' it said in a post on X.No further details on the strike were immediately available.