Row as TN Guv asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi/File image





At an event held at a private engineering college in Madurai on Saturday, Ravi, who was the chief guest, at the end of his address, asked students to chant after him the slogan.





Congress MLA JMH Hassan Maulaana said the Governor's remarks were highly condemnable, stating that the latter was speaking the language of the RSS and the BJP.





He said that such remarks did not behove the constitutional post occupied by R N Ravi.





"The Governor is occupying one of the highest posts in the country but he is speaking like a religious leader... He has become a propaganda master of the RSS and the BJP. See, this is not the way the Governor can act." the Velachery MLA told ANI.





"What the TN Governor is doing is highly condemnable, he is acting like an RSS face in Tamil Nadu and spreading its ideology. The position he holds is a constitutional post, so he has to remain neutral," Hassan said.





Meanwhile, the Governor, during his address at the college in Madurai on Saturday, strongly condemned the use of "vulgar and contemptuous" language by a senior leader of the ruling DMK government in the state, describing it as "unacceptable and shameful." -- ANI

