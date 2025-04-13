HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Row as TN Guv asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
17:39
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi/File image
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi/File image
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has sparked a row by asking students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during an event in Madurai.  

At an event held at a private engineering college in Madurai on Saturday, Ravi, who was the chief guest, at the end of his address, asked students to chant after him the slogan.  

Congress MLA JMH Hassan Maulaana said the Governor's remarks were highly condemnable, stating that the latter was speaking the language of the RSS and the BJP. 

He said that such remarks did not behove the constitutional post occupied by R N Ravi.  

"The Governor is occupying one of the highest posts in the country but he is speaking like a religious leader... He has become a propaganda master of the RSS and the BJP. See, this is not the way the Governor can act." the Velachery MLA told ANI.  

"What the TN Governor is doing is highly condemnable,  he is acting like an RSS face in Tamil Nadu and spreading its ideology. The position he holds is a constitutional post, so he has to remain neutral," Hassan said.  

Meanwhile, the Governor, during his address at the college in Madurai on Saturday, strongly condemned the use of "vulgar and contemptuous" language by a senior leader of the ruling DMK government  in the state, describing it as "unacceptable and shameful." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Parag drops a sitter!
IPL Updates: Parag drops a sitter!

LIVE! Row as TN Guv asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'
LIVE! Row as TN Guv asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

21 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city
21 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city

The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services.

Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine
Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian embassy in India. The embassy alleged that Russia, despite claiming a "special friendship" with India,...

BSF op that killed Gazi Baba left Jaish leaderless
BSF op that killed Gazi Baba left Jaish leaderless

The 2003 BSF operation that eliminated terrorist Gazi Baba in Jammu and Kashmir, the subject of an upcoming action film, "Ground Zero," crippled the Jaish-e-Mohammed. The mission, which earned the BSF a dozen gallantry awards, is being...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD