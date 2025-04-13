HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab cops quiz Cong leader Bajwa over bomb remark

Sun, 13 April 2025
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa/ANI Photo
The Punjab police on Sunday questioned senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over his purported statement that "50 bombs have reached Punjab, of which 18 have exploded". 

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also questioned the particulars of Bajwa's statement, saying neither Punjab police intelligence nor a Central Intelligence agency have shared an information. 

Mann said strict action will be taken if Bajwa's statement was meant only to create panic. 

The Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, in an interview to a private television channel, had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." 

On the chief minister's direction, a Punjab police team led by assistant inspector general of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal visited Bajwa's residence on Sunday and questioned him. 

AIG Grewal, speaking to reporters outside Bajwa's residence, said the police team arrived to find the source of Bajwa's information since it was a matter of national security. 

"So far, he has not given any input useful to us," she said. 

Meanwhile, Mann said in a video message on Sunday, "Bajwa gave a statement, saying 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Neither the Punjab police intelligence office nor any other intelligence agency in the country have shared such an information. Then how did Bajwa make such a statement? Does he have a direct connection with Pakistan? Did any agency in Pakistan call him up and share the information?" -- PTI

