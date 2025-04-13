Protestors, police clash during anti-Waqf Act agitation in Assam

17:25

The official told PTI that several hundred people hit the streets in Berenga area of Silchar town without permission to protest the recently enacted legislation.





"Around 300-400 people were protesting by blocking the road. When we tried to clear the path, a few of them threw stones at us. We had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd," he added.





The area has been cleared now, the official said.





He said that a case has been registered, but no one has been detained or arrested yet.





The protestors showed black flags and shouted slogans against the BJP government, demanding repeal of the Act. -- PTI

