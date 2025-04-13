HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Protestors, police clash during anti-Waqf Act agitation in Assam

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
17:25
File image
File image
Protestors threw stones while the police used batons at a rally held against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sunday when agitators and the police clashed in Cachar district of Assam, a senior official said. 

The official told PTI that several hundred people hit the streets in Berenga area of Silchar town without permission to protest the recently enacted legislation. 

"Around 300-400 people were protesting by blocking the road. When we tried to clear the path, a few of them threw stones at us. We had to use mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd," he added. 

The area has been cleared now, the official said. 

He said that a case has been registered, but no one has been detained or arrested yet. 

The protestors showed black flags and shouted slogans against the BJP government, demanding repeal of the Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Parag drops a sitter!
IPL Updates: Parag drops a sitter!

LIVE! Row as TN Guv asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'
LIVE! Row as TN Guv asks students to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

21 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city
21 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city

The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services.

Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine
Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian embassy in India. The embassy alleged that Russia, despite claiming a "special friendship" with India,...

BSF op that killed Gazi Baba left Jaish leaderless
BSF op that killed Gazi Baba left Jaish leaderless

The 2003 BSF operation that eliminated terrorist Gazi Baba in Jammu and Kashmir, the subject of an upcoming action film, "Ground Zero," crippled the Jaish-e-Mohammed. The mission, which earned the BSF a dozen gallantry awards, is being...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD