HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha varsity VC loses Rs 14 lakh in 'digital arrest'

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
13:37
image
Two persons were arrested from Gujarat for allegedly defrauding the vice chancellor of Odisha's Berhampur University, Geetanjali Dash, of Rs 14 lakh, police said on Sunday. Identifying themselves as Enforcement Directorate officers, the accused reached out to Dash, claiming that she was involved in a money laundering case, they said. 

She was kept under "digital arrest" from February 14 to 22, and asked to deposit all her cash for a priority investigation. 

Accordingly, she transferred Rs 14 lakh to them, police said. Eventually, they returned her Rs 80,000 with the assurance that the rest would be given after verification. 

However, she did not get back the rest of the money, they said Dash filed a complaint with the police on February 24, following which the arrests were made from Bhavnagar in Gujarat earlier last week. 

Those arrested were identified as Bhutaiya Jenil Jaysukhbhai (23) and Vishwajeetsinh Gohil (21), police said. The accused were brought to Berhampur on a five-day transit remand on Saturday, they said. 

Several incriminating items, including mobile phones and Aadhar cards, were seized from them, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha varsity VC loses Rs 14 lakh in 'digital arrest'
LIVE! Odisha varsity VC loses Rs 14 lakh in 'digital arrest'

Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence
Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine
Russia strikes Indian pharma warehouse in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a warehouse belonging to an Indian pharmaceutical company, Kusum, in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian embassy in India. The embassy alleged that Russia, despite claiming a "special friendship" with India,...

M4, AK rifles among weapons recovered after J-K encounter
M4, AK rifles among weapons recovered after J-K encounter

Officials have also written to the Pakistan side regarding the medicines, an official statement said.

Governor has no discretion under Article 200: SC
Governor has no discretion under Article 200: SC

A Governor does not possess any discretion in exercise of functions under Article 200 of the Constitution in respect to any bill presented to them and must mandatorily abide by the advice tendered by the council of ministers, the Supreme...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD