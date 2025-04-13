HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Now actor Vijay moves SC against Waqf Act

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
19:14
Actor Vijay
Actor Vijay
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.  

Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.  

The Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. 

The Lok Sabha had earlier cleared the Bill following a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.  

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5, making it a law.  

Among those who have moved the court against the Waqf (Amendment) Act are All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed and Imran Pratapgarhi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Azad. -- ANI  

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: DC win the toss, opt to field
IPL 2025 Updates: DC win the toss, opt to field

LIVE! Now actor Vijay moves SC against Waqf Act
LIVE! Now actor Vijay moves SC against Waqf Act

Andhra firecracker unit blaze kills 8; probe ordered
Andhra firecracker unit blaze kills 8; probe ordered

A fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district on Sunday killed eight people, including two women, and injured seven others. Officials are currently focused on recovering the bodies and shifting the...

Violence being instigated after Waqf Bill passage: Yogi
Violence being instigated after Waqf Bill passage: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condemned the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the opposition of instigating the violence. He also...

Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence
Anti-Waqf protests: 150 held in Murshidabad violence

The high court also instructed both the Mamata government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 17.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD