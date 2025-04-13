Manipur Cong to file petition with SC against Waqf Act: Ex-CM Ibobi Singh

20:15





The former three-time chief minister claimed that the Act is a gross violation of the Constitution. "We are totally opposed to this Act.





India is a secular nation but the present NDA government is attacking Muslims and other minorities.





The state unit of the Congress is preparing to fight the legislation.





"A team will leave for Delhi and by Wednesday, a petition will be filed at the top court challenging this Act," he told reporters.





"The Waqf (Amendment) Act is a gross violation of the Constitution and it will not be accepted," he added.





The senior Congress leader also questioned the imposition of President's rule in the state and wondered why the BJP was not forming the government despite having sufficient numbers to do so.





"We are not in favour of President's rule in Manipur. A democratic government is represented by the legislators. Imposing President's rule shows they could not rule the state and are not capable of upholding law and order. Even now, they (BJP) have sufficient numbers to form a government. But we don't know why this has not been allowed," he added. -- PTI

Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday said that the Manipur unit of the party will file a petition with the Supreme Court against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act.