HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur Cong to file petition with SC against Waqf Act: Ex-CM Ibobi Singh

Sun, 13 April 2025
Share:
20:15
image
Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday said that the Manipur unit of the party will file a petition with the Supreme Court against the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act. 

The former three-time chief minister claimed that the Act is a gross violation of the Constitution. "We are totally opposed to this Act. 

India is a secular nation but the present NDA government is attacking Muslims and other minorities. 

The state unit of the Congress is preparing to fight the legislation. 

"A team will leave for Delhi and by Wednesday, a petition will be filed at the top court challenging this Act," he told reporters. 

"The Waqf (Amendment) Act is a gross violation of the Constitution and it will not be accepted," he added. 

The senior Congress leader also questioned the imposition of President's rule in the state and wondered why the BJP was not forming the government despite having sufficient numbers to do so. 

"We are not in favour of President's rule in Manipur. A democratic government is represented by the legislators. Imposing President's rule shows they could not rule the state and are not capable of upholding law and order. Even now, they (BJP) have sufficient numbers to form a government. But we don't know why this has not been allowed," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Hardik falls cheaply
IPL 2025 Updates: Hardik falls cheaply

LIVE! 2 operatives of terror module held with IED in Punjab
LIVE! 2 operatives of terror module held with IED in Punjab

Now, TN actor Vijay moves SC against Waqf Act
Now, TN actor Vijay moves SC against Waqf Act

Several petitions were filed in the apex court challenging the Act, contending that it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violated their fundamental rights.

Punjab LoP Bajwa quizzed over '50 bombs' claim
Punjab LoP Bajwa quizzed over '50 bombs' claim

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded that Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa reveal the source of his claim that 50 bombs had reached the state, questioning if he had direct links with Pakistan. Bajwa, who had made...

BSF op that killed Gazi Baba left Jaish leaderless
BSF op that killed Gazi Baba left Jaish leaderless

The 2003 BSF operation that eliminated terrorist Gazi Baba in Jammu and Kashmir, the subject of an upcoming action film, "Ground Zero," crippled the Jaish-e-Mohammed. The mission, which earned the BSF a dozen gallantry awards, is being...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD