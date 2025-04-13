Man accused of throwing meat inside Agra mosque to be taken on police remand

22:31

File image





"So far, only Nazruddin's involvement has come to light in the investigation. However, we suspect that others may also be involved. Their roles will be probed during the remand period," deputy commissioner of police, City, Sonam Kumar, said.





Nazruddin, who was arrested Friday, was sent to jail the next day.





His mother Rukhsana claimed that her son has been mentally unstable since childhood.





"His wife used to treat him like a servant. About 20 days ago, he abused his father in full public view and got slapped by his brotherfor it. He had said he would get everyone arrested and now he has done something like this," she said.





Nazruddin was caught on a CCTV camera keeping a packet containing meat inside the mosque late Thursday night.





Sixty others, who protested against the act, after Friday prayers were also booked on Saturday. -- PTI

The police will take on remand the man who allegedly threw meat pieces at the historic Jama Masjid in Agra, an officer said on Sunday.